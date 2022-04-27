Stevensville schools to hold remodel open house

Stevensville Public Schools will host a community “grand re-opening” for Stevensville K-3 and Stevensville High School buildings on Thursday, April 28 from 4 to 7 p.m.

These buildings have been remodeled and expanded with some new construction for the past 24 months. Construction has included renovations to fire systems to include sprinklers, computer network infrastructure, lighting, new classrooms, remodels to existing rooms, connections between buildings, and many other features.

School district trustees, staff, and representatives from MMW Architects and Quality Construction will be on hand to welcome the community to view the work that is nearing completion. Walking tours will be available.