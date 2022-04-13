Stevensville School Election

NOTICE OF ANNUAL SCHOOL ELECTION

of Stevensville School District No. 2, Ravalli County, Montana for the Election of three (3) trustees to be

elected for a three (3) year term for the Stevensville Elementary/High school district. The election will be

conducted solely by mail ballot. Ballots will be mailed to all eligible qualified electors in the District on April 15,

2022, and must be returned by each voter to the Ravalli County Election Administrator’s Office, by mail or in

person, to the Ravalli County Election Administrator, Ravalli County, 215 S 4th St, Suite C, Hamilton, Montana

59840, during regular business hours (8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.), weekdays (exclusive of holidays), April 18, 2022

through May 3, 2022, or between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, May 3, 2022.

On Election Day, May 3, 2022, the only places for deposit of voted ballots will be the office of the Ravalli

County Election Administrator, Ravalli County Administrative Building, 215 S 4th St, Suite C, Hamilton, Montana,

and the Florence-Carlton School District Office, 5602 Old Hwy 93, Florence, Montana. Both drop sites will be open

from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Ballots must be received by the County Election Office by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day

in order to be counted. All ballots will be tallied in the election room of the Ravalli County Election Administrator

located in the Courthouse at 205 Bedford Street, in Hamilton, on May 3, 2022 in accordance with Montana law with

the preliminary results, if known, expected to be released after 8:00 p.m. on that day.

A qualified voter who will be absent from the District during the time the election is being conducted may:

(a) vote in person in the office of the Ravalli County Election Administrator as soon as the ballots are

available and until noon on May 2, 2022; or

(b) make a written request prior to noon on May 2, 2022, signed by the applicant and addressed to the

office of the Ravalli County Election Administrator, that the ballot be mailed to an address other than that

which appears on the registration records. All ballots to be mailed will be mailed on April 15, 2022.

An elector may obtain a replacement ballot if their ballot is destroyed, spoiled, lost, or not received by the

elector by personally appearing at the office of the Ravalli County Election Administrator and by:

(a) signing an affidavit form stating the reason for the request for replacement; and

(b) if the reason given for replacement is “spoiled ballot,” by returning the spoiled ballot to the office of

the Ravalli County Election Administrator.

Ballots may be returned in person at the place of deposit listed above or returned by mail. If returning by

mail, please use the then-prevailing first class-postage price or one Forever Stamp. Postmark date does not apply;

ballots returned by mail must be received by the 8:00 p.m. Election Day deadline to be counted.

Please note, all electors, as defined in MCA 20-20-301, are those who reside within the Elementary District

and are registered to vote by the close of registration on April 4, 2022.

For electors who miss the close of registration deadline, late registration is available through the office of the

County Election Administrator until noon on May 2, 2022, and will resume on Election Day, May 3, 2022, from 7:00

a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

The following candidates are running for the Elementary/High School District position of trustee on the Stevensville

School Board for a three-year term.

Billy Donaldson

Stephanie Esch

Tony Hudson

Kristopher McKoy

Frances “Frannie” Schmitz

BS 4-13-22.