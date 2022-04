March 28, 2022

Stevensville School District has disposal items available for bid. If you have questions about the items available, please contact the District Office at 406-777-5481 x137 or email [email protected] Sealed bids will be accepted in the District Office until 4:30 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022. Please make sure and provide contact information with your bid(s).

BS 4/6