Stevensville – Parks & Rec Supervisor

TOWN OF STEVENSVILLE PARKS AND RECREATION SUPERVISOR

POSITION DESCRIPTION:

Position Title: Seasonal Parks and Recreation Supervisor

Department: Public Works

Classification: Seasonal, April-September, Annually

Wage: DOE/DOQ

General Purpose

Responsibilities of this position include leadership, coordination and oversight of the Stevensville Parks and Recreation programs, under the supervision of Public Works. The positions responsibilities include planning, direction, management and oversight of all programs in Parks, Aquatics, Turf management, public outreach, including attendance at Park Board meetings, and coordination of all special events. The position will work closely with other Town departments to ensure the highest level of services for our citizens. Go to the Town of Stevensville’s website for additional information, townofstevensville.com. This position is open until filled.

3-16, 3-23, 3-30, 4-6.