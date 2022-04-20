Stevensville council sends land donation issue to park board

by Victoria Howell

At the April 14th meeting of the Stevensville Town Council, a resolution to incorporate donated land into the boundaries of Stevensville River Park was brought up for reconsideration. The 1.5-acre piece, located on the northwest bank of the Bitterroot River at the Stevensville Bridge, was deeded to the Town by Ravalli County in 2017 at no charge with the proviso that the Town maintain and use the land for recreation and river access, and if the land ceases to be used for such purposes for five years in succession, the land reverts to the County.

At the March 24th meeting, a motion to incorporate the land into Stevensville River Park failed on a tie vote. Discussion at that meeting centered on whether the piece of land was useful to the Town or not. Council members Marilyn Wolff and Bob Michalson voted against incorporating the land.

However, when the item was brought up again at the April 14th meeting at a request from council member Stacie Barker, Wolff had apparently had a change of heart. She asked the council to consider a substitute motion to request the town park board to review and advise the town council on the property, to have the land surveyed, and to summarize the land with approximate costs of improvements and maintenance as a town park with a time frame to accomplish that.

Barker said that she thought the council should table the issue, and that after tabling, it could go to the park board and they could discuss what needs to happen.

“Instead of having a big plan like you have it right now,” said Barker, “it just needs to be tabled. Let them go and assess and then move forward from there.”

Mayor Steve Gibson said that, “to be fair to everybody, including our public works, it needs to be a discussion about what you want to do. If you want to table, that’s the same thing that council member Wolff is proposing.”

Wolff said she thought her requests were reasonable. “We do have to know approximate costs. The maps we have are hardly readable… I think the park board should weigh in.”

Council member Cindy Brown said she thought having it go to the park board was a good idea. She said a survey could be expensive.

Mayor Gibson said that maybe a survey wouldn’t be needed if they could get the records from the county.

In public comment, Leanna Rodabaugh said, ”You’re saying we can’t take care of River Park. How can we take care of another one? I’m all for adding parks, but we need to take care of the ones we have.”

Vickie Motley, park board member, said, “I think it does need to go back to the Park Board. But I hate to see all the restrictions and constraints put on it… The Park Board can discuss it but then we have to come back to you. I hate to put a lot of time and effort in coming up with costs and whatnot, if we’re going to come back to you and you’re going to say no. I would rather come back with an organized plan and get a, yes, we like that, and then we can come up with the costs. I just think that timewise, I don’t have time to go through a lot of process of coming up with costs. I would rather come to you with a direction… I would like to have the park board meet and discuss it and come back to you with a plan.”

“I don’t see these as restrictive,” said Wolff. “It’s a summary of how things should be approached…”

Wolff’s motion was approved, 3-1, with Barker casting the dissenting vote.

The council also approved a job description for a zoning administrator position and approved a resolution to solicit bids for a half-time zoning administrator.

“This proposed contract would go out on the bid process and would be a half-time position,” said the mayor. “This has been an entire nightmare, sometimes daily, always weekly, for myself, Steve Kruse, Jenelle. With all the development issues, all the zoning issues, it has just become something else.” The mayor said a few years ago the position title had been changed to “community development something” and hadn’t been filled for 2-½ years. Gibson said the new person would work with the mayor and work with the planning and zoning board. “We need to get some help here and get someone qualified. I don’t think it should be me.” Gibson said a zoning administrator would share office space with the building official.

In other business, the council:

• approved the mayor’s appointment of Brayden Rogers as volunteer firefighter recruit;

• approved the notice of intent for a Regional Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan with the Department of Military Affairs Disaster and Emergency Services Division;

• approved the purchase of two-four laptop computers for town council use;

• approved renewal of the monthly contract with Robert Underwood for financial services;

• approved the mayor’s appointment of Leanna Rodabaugh to the Planning & Zoning Board.

In his Executive Report, the mayor said that the Park Street sewer main project had been put on hold, and that he would have further information at the next meeting. He said that 125 replacement water meters have been ordered. He also said he and Public Works Director Steve Kruse had met with FWP Region 2 FAS manager Rory Zarling. FWP has planted 120 trees on the Town’s river property and waterers have been installed. “We’re in discussion about working together,” said Gibson.

The Town will hold an open house on Friday, April 22 from 4 to 5 p.m. at town hall with refreshments. This is a chance for the community to meet and talk with staff, the mayor said.