Rental Wanted

I am a grandfather living elsewhere but am going to be providing childcare to my young granddaughter while her parents work full time on their owner-built home east of Stevensville. I am seeking a short term rental in the area May-September. Minimal circumstances would work—bedroom/bathroom, or something larger— I would be with my son’s family during the day, they have a small trailer. I appreciate the opportunity to talk with anybody. I have excellent references. Thank you for your consideration. 208 310 2192. [email protected]

Share this: