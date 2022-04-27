Notice to Creditors – Schurman

Douglas D. Harris

DOUGLAS HARRIS LAW OFFICES

Attorney at law

322 WEst Spruce Street

P.O. Box 7937

Missoula, Montana 59807-7937

Telephone: (406) 549-7176

Fax: (406) 549-5177

[email protected]

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF:

DONALD LEE SCHURMAN, Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-22-24

Dept. No.: 1

Judge Howard F. Recht

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed

Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice to Creditors or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to MELISSA LEA SCHURMAN, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, in care of Douglas Harris Law Offices, P.O. Box 7937, Missoula, Montana 59807-7937, or filed with the Clerk of the above-named Court.

DATED this 20th day of April, 2022.

/s/ Douglas D. Harris, Attorney for

Melissa Lea Schurman

Personal Representative

BS 4-27, 5-4, 5-11-22.