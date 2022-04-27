Hearing on Name Change – Leatham

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Name Change of Annie Rose Leatham, Annie Rose Leatham, Petitioner

Cause No.: DV-41-2022-0000054-NC

Dept. No.: 2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Annie Rose Leatham to Morgan Lillianne Scott.

The hearing will be on 06/09/2022 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Date: April 21, 2022

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Timothy Nydell

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 4-27, 5-4, 5-11, 5-18-22.