Where to place the blame

by Ralph Polhamus, Hamilton

The best democrat President of my lifetime was Harry Truman. The sign on his desk in the Oval Office said, “The Buck Stops Here.” The current occupant must have one that says, “pass the buck.” There is not enough space here to list all Biden’s failures since taking office, but his continuing failure on energy prices is illustrative of the lengths to which the fake news media, late night talk show hosts and Hollywood hypocrites will go to try and deflect criticism from him. During the Bush years, 2001-2009, any negative news about energy prices would lead the nightly news. The fault was always that of the President. Today, every available target except Biden is to blame. Thankfully, one way or another, he will not be President after 2024.