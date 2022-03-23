Wendell Morgan passed away December 9th, 2021. He was born January 17, 1936 to Joseph and Nellie Morgan. Wendell served with the U.S Air Force for four years. He was honorably discharged in 1958, when he met JoAnn. After one month of dating they were married and were together 63 years. Wendell was preceded in death by two daughters, Debra and Sue.

He is survived by his wife JoAnn and daughter Juli, also three sisters and one brother.

There will be a memorial for Wendell and his daughter Sue on April 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Big Sky Baptist Church in Hamilton.