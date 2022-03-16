Vietnam era nurse honored

American Legion Ravalli Post 47 honored the service of Vietnam Veteran Gloria Wukelich at the March 9th Post 47 meeting with the presentation of a beautiful red, white, and blue patriotic quilt.

Gloria joined the Air Force after earning her nursing degree and served as a trauma nurse at Clark Air Base in the Philippines during the Vietnam War. Her nursing ward cared for terminally wounded patients transported from Vietnam; their wounds were so severe that they were not expected to recover or see their homeland ever again.

Family members would be flown to Clark Air Base in order to see their loved ones for the last time.

This type of nursing care was very stressful and emotionally difficult to handle day after day. Gloria still suffers from those traumatic memories to this day and she can remember the specific injuries of many of her patients. She tried to alleviate their suffering as much as possible and be a comfort to them in their last days.

Gloria comes from a very patriotic family; her father fought in Anzio in the Italian campaign in WWII and was awarded three Purple Heart medals. Her husband Steven served in the Navy. Thank you, Gloria, for your service and sacrifice for our service members and their families, from American Legion Post 47.