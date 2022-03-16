Valley View Estates to close

by Nathan Boddy

Valley View Estates, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation center in Hamilton, will be closing its doors at the end of this month after four decades of operation.

Valley View Estates, located at 225 North 8th Street, was established in 1982. Although it has a capacity of over 50 skilled nursing beds, the actual number of residents at present time is closer to 30.

According to Paul Teagle, Regional Director or Operations for the Goodman Group, which has owned Valley View Estates since 2007, all of the current residents of Valley View Estates have been, “offered the option to continue receiving care at Discovery Care Centre.” Additionally, Teagle says that the current employees of Valley View Estates have been offered positions with Discovery.

The Goodman Group is a privately held Minnesota-based company, which according to its website, “manages senior living and health care communities, residential communities and commercial properties that provide homes and services for more than 10,000 residents and employment for over 4,000 individuals.” The organization holds properties in nine states, and in Montana owns seven facilities between Hamilton, Missoula and Billings.

While the closure of Valley View will be effective on March 31st, the future of the facility itself has not been determined. According to Teagle, the facility is “being evaluated as to how it will be re-purposed for future use.” He added that the Goodman Group looks forward to sharing its updates with Hamilton as they proceed.