Stevi council rescinds $82k contract for transportation plan

At its February 24th meeting, the new four-member Stevensville Town Council voted unanimously to rescind a contract for $82,000 with Robert Peccia & Associates for a Transportation Plan.

“In the contract it says that this was to be negotiated,” said Mayor Steve Gibson. “I don’t think it was.” Gibson said the contract was signed on December 13 and no department heads were involved. “The other thing is, I have no problem with Peccia and Associates, I’ve talked to them, but in reviewing, it’s kind of piecemeal. They’re a great company, they do a great job. But we’re looking at a bigger issue here. The town needs to have a Growth Plan every five years, that includes transportation and all kinds of things. That hasn’t happened. The Planning & Zoning Board is going to be very busy. They have to review the subdivision regulations and they’re going to have to start looking at the growth plan… I don’t believe it was signed by the Town Attorney… I recommend we do not follow through with this contract at this time.”

Council member Marilyn Wolff said, “This is a visionary, virtual study of 20 years of transportation issues related to future developments… This seems totally inappropriate for a town the size of Stevensville which has a small footprint and is surrounded by county and state highways which we have some input ability but these entities decide real changes and when they happen… The Planning and Zoning Board has to update the 2016 Growth Policy and create a subdivision regulation plan based on 2021 legislative changes before anything goes forward on a study like this and certainly not of this magnitude for this small of a town. I support that this be rescinded.”

Council member Bob Michalson said, “In April last year when they approved Burnt Fork Estates development, both Mr. Ludington and Mr. Dewey stated that costs of things like traffic studies and transportation have to be paid for by the developer and not the town.”

The council voted unanimously to rescind the contract.

In his executive report, the mayor said that the town needs to start working more with the state and the county on transportation issues. “We need to look at all the traffic. I can do that study for $5 and a gallon of gas.”

Under approval of claims, Wolff said she had numerous concerns about the claims. For example, she said Target Solutions – a program for emergency responders that was never used – was paid $14,000 for a two-year period.

“I question whether the town council approved this in advance,” said Wolff. “I don’t feel comfortable signing off on this.”

Wolff also mentioned numerous credit card charges, including interest payments.

Mayor Gibson said the bills weren’t paid in December, causing some of the extra charges. He said that he was looking into many of these charges. He was trying to get out of some of the multiple-year contracts and he said that they were able to cancel two years of a three-year contract with GoDaddy and had already received a refund of $5,432.

Regarding credit cards, Gibson said he had met with the department heads and he would be eliminating some of the credit cards. He said he won’t be using one. He said it’s caused a problem in trying to figure out the claims.

Council member Stacie Barker questioned a police department purchase of Christmas lights for $85. She also said this is the first time she had seen the credit card charges broken down and she appreciated it.

The council voted 3-1 to pay the claims. Council member Cindy Brown voted no and Wolff said she was approving them under protest.

Under new business, the council elected Bob Michalson as council president. He had submitted a letter saying he would like to be considered for the position. He was nominated by Wolff. The vote was 3-1, with Brown, Wolff and Michalson voting in favor. Barker abstained.

The council also approved several appointments to various boards.

Michalson nominated himself to serve on the Planning and Zoning Board. Wolff said, “Bob would be an excellent member of that board.” The council vote was unanimous.

Brown was nominated by Barker to serve on the TIFID/TEDD board. The council voted 3-1 to appoint Brown, with Brown voting no.

Wolff nominated Stacie Barker to serve on the Park Board. Barker was approved unanimously.

Wolff nominated herself to serve on the Airport Board. She was approved unanimously.

Barker nominated Michalson to serve on the Climate Action Advisory Board. The mayor mentioned that the board had formed two years ago, and no one but a council member has served on it since it was formed. Michalson was approved 3-1, with Michalson abstaining.

The council unanimously consented to the mayor’s appointment of Jim Sayre to the Planning and Zoning Board.

The council unanimously appointed Craig Thomas, Don Whitehair, Dustin Wood, Don Lorenzen, Rich Perry and Kelli Weed to the Airport Board.