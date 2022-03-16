Stevensville police benefit nets over $10k

Stevensville police clerk Kristin Kruse evidently knows how to put on a fundraiser. She organized the “first annual” chili cook-off to raise money for the Stevensville Police Department and Saturday’s event netted $10,773 for the department. Sixteen chili makers competed for bragging rights and the $200 cash prize. Over 200 people were served bowls of chili with all the fixings and chocolate sheet cake (until that ran out). People enjoyed some live music while bidding on the silent and live auction items.

Police Chief Mac Sosa said the money raised will most likely go towards the purchase of a used patrol vehicle and the equipment to outfit it. “We’re currently short a vehicle,” said Sosa. He said he’s been looking at used Ford Explorers which are in the range of $5000-$7500. He said they would be looking at other cities’ surplus equipment or maybe the Highway Patrol’s.

Chief Sosa said that two of the Town’s older vehicles have been sent to auction. If they sell, “we won’t see the revenue from that until October.” If they are not purchased at the auction, they will be made available for sale to the general public.

Sosa took over as Stevensville Police Chief in May of 2021. He and his wife Pamela moved to the Bitterroot from Houston where he retired after 20 years on the police force there. Pam Sosa was recently hired as Stevensville Finance Officer. Sosa said he’s happy to be here. He recently heard that Houston’s homicide rate had surpassed all major cities in the nation. A friend of his wife’s told her that there had been seven shootings and four homicides in Houston on one recent weekend. “We had three in the entire state,” said Sosa. “This is a lot different.” His probationary period ends this coming May. “Stevensville is great. I hope the town council approves me to stay.”

Sosa recently negotiated an agreement with the Stevensville School District for the School Resource Officer (SRO) position. The five-year contract was signed

last Thursday and is retroactive from September 1, 2021 through the end of 2025. The service was being provided but completion of the contract had been delayed for various reasons. Sosa said the school district will cover 50% of the officer’s 12-month salary and that will also include the pay for last year as well. The Town pays the other 50%. Sosa said he also looked into grants to cover the position, but he came in at the end of the grant cycle so wasn’t eligible but might be in the future.

“We will be developing the SRO program in conjunction with the school and community input,” said Sosa.

Todd Shafer is currently serving as the SRO. He is at the school five days a week, and that is his primary responsibility.

Sosa said the Stevensville Police Department is now fully staffed with five officers and two part-time clerks. “That’s what we’re budgeted for,” said Sosa. All the officers are fairly recent hires. “Every single one of us is on probation,” he said.

At a recent council meeting, the mayor mentioned that the police department might be moved back to the town hall on Buck Street. Currently it’s housed at the back of a building at 102 Main Street with access from the alley behind the building. Sosa said the move is being considered because of the savings it would create for the Town. He said they might be able to use the space where the building inspector is housed, but there would have to be a small expansion into the fire hall to the south. This is being looked at for the next budget cycle which starts July 1st.

Sosa wanted to give a shout out to the major donors at Saturday night’s event. Walmart gave $2000, Jim and Leslie Tadvick gave $1000, and the Stevensville Civic Club donated $1000. Mission Bistro, which provided the beer and wine, donated half of what they made back to the department.

The money that was raised is being kept in the Stevensville Reserve Officers Association account until needed.

“We certainly thank everyone for their support,” said Chief Sosa.

And who was the champion chili cook? Dennis Moffett, of Chuckwagon Cook-off fame, was the judges’ top choice. He won $200 and – you guessed it – he donated it back!