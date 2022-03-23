Putin’s time is short, prayer time is long

by Charles E. Wissenbach, Pinesdale

Essential President “Mad-Dog” Putin perspectives:

Evil forces in the heavenlies guide him. They can only be combatted through prayer (Ephesians 6:10-13 NIV);

2) War is a disaster for everyone! Putin is attacking Ukraine, threatening nuclear war:

3) To obtain his obsession – Peter the Great’s legacy – Putin needs hordes of people, yet Russian women are only having children at the rate of 1.6 each – far below the 2.1 replacement rate. Without more people Russia declines and no legacy! Putin desperately needs the Eastern European populations Stalin enslaved after WWII.

What prevents voting Americans from replacing our surrender-oriented Commander-In-Sleep with someone able to outmaneuver Mad-Dog Putin?