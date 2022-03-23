Putin’s time is short, prayer time is long

by Charles E. Wissenbach, Pinesdale
Essential President “Mad-Dog” Putin perspectives:
Evil forces in the heavenlies guide him. They can only be combatted through prayer (Ephesians 6:10-13 NIV);
2) War is a disaster for everyone! Putin is attacking Ukraine, threatening nuclear war:
3) To obtain his obsession – Peter the Great’s legacy – Putin needs hordes of people, yet Russian women are only having children at the rate of 1.6 each – far below the 2.1 replacement rate. Without more people Russia declines and no legacy! Putin desperately needs the Eastern European populations Stalin enslaved after WWII.
What prevents voting Americans from replacing our surrender-oriented Commander-In-Sleep with someone able to outmaneuver Mad-Dog Putin?
Comments
Gomez says
No amount of prayer will get Putin to capitulate, but the historic, strangling’ economic sanctions that the Biden Administration has imposed on Russia may.. And btw, why won’t prayers help? Because they have never been shown to be any more reliable than complete random chance. Stop praying, start working.
Stephen Svelmoe says
In other words, you think it wise to replace Biden with the guy who once suggested bombing Russia with planes disguised as Chinese and then blaming them for the attack. Makes perfect sense, I suppose, to some. No doubt to the same who thought his idea of defusing hurricanes by nuking them was also a good idea. Just the sort of leadership that we need in these perilous times.