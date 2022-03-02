Missoula – On February 7th, 2022, Patrick Lee DeVore left us all suddenly from complications from his battle with cancer.

Patrick was born March 17th, 1960 in Manito, Illinois to Albert and Dolores DeVore. Patrick was born the fourth in a line of five children. He enjoyed going on many exciting adventures with his family, with Yellowstone National Park being among the favorite destinations.

The family moved to Missoula, Montana in 1971, where Patrick finished grade school and high school, having graduated from Sentinel High School in 1978. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1978, where he became a Helicopter Dynamic Components Mechanic. His favorite assignment by far was when he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. He absolutely loved talking about Okinawa. Patrick received a Rifle Marksman Badge, a Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and a Good Conduct Medal while he served in the USMC. In 1982 he was honorably discharged with a rank of Corporal.

After Patrick’s service he attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, North Dakota. He attended NDSCS for Press Operator training. From there he worked for independent printers, Gateway Printing, Advertiser Printing, and DeVore Printing. After DeVore Printing closed their doors permanently, he went to work for the Missoulian as a paper carrier delivering papers, which he did as a child as well, and by far his favorite of all the jobs he has had throughout his lifetime.

Patrick enjoyed snow skiing, flying, fishing, camping, and photography. He also enjoyed going to a few of the local casinos after his paper route was done for the day, where he would play his five dollars while enjoying coffee, snacks, and some really great tacos.

Patrick was remembered by everyone as a quiet kind of guy, but very friendly, caring, and just downright generous. Everyone loved being in his company. He will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Dolores DeVore, and his brother Albert Alonzo “Lon” DeVore. He is survived by his siblings, Allene (Mike), Ray, and Jay (Vicki) DeVore, along with many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Funeral arrangements have been made for Patrick’s military funeral on May 13th, 2022 at 3pm at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery in Missoula, on Tower Street across from Big Sky High School. The memorial service and reception will be held May 14th at 3pm at Elevate Church, 4907 Blue Mountain Road. Pastor Randy Rathert will be officiating both. Family and friends alike are welcome to attend both.

The family is asking for assistance with funeral and memorial costs. A GoFundMe has been set up which is https://gofund.me/19759453 or donations can be mailed to:

Jay DeVore, 4889 Alex Lane apt. #4, Missoula, MT 59803

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.