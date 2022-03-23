Bitterroot Star

Notice to Credtiors – Hellickson

Naomi J. Cheeney

Cheeney Law, PLLC

PO Box 212

Hamilton, MT  59840

Phone:  (406)  363-9060

Attorney for Special Administrator

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of Donald Myron Hellickson, Deceased

Case No.: DP-22-43

Dept. No. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Special Administrator of the above-named Estate.  All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Dorothy Moraca, the Special Administrator, return receipt requested, at Cheeney Law, PLLC, PO Box 212, Hamilton, MT  59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 14th day of March 2022.

/s/  Dorothy Moraca, Special Administrator

