Hearing on Name Change – Smith

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Mater of the Name Change of Paulette Carlson Smith,

Petitioner

Cause No.: DV-22-80

Dept. No.: 1

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Paulette Carlson Smith to Paulette Tenae Carlson. The hearing will be on 04/20/22 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Date: march 7, 2022.

Paige Troutwein

Clerk of Court

By:

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 3-16, 3-23, 3-30, 4-6