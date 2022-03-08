Hearing on Name Change – Leatham

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County.

In the Matter of the Name Change of Olivia Gray Leatham; Annie Rose Leatham, Petitioner

Cause No. DV-41-2022-0000055-NC

Dept. No. 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change of Minor Child

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court to change a child’s name from Olivia Gray Leatham to Peyton Liva Leona Scott.

The hearing will be on 04/07/2022 at 1:30 pm. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Date 02/24/2022.

Paige Trautwein,

Clerk of District Court

By: Barbara Beavers

Deputy Clerk of Court

