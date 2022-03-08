Hearing on Name Change – Leatham

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County.
In the Matter of the Name Change of Olivia Gray Leatham; Annie Rose Leatham, Petitioner
Cause No. DV-41-2022-0000055-NC
Dept. No. 2
Notice of Hearing on Name Change of Minor Child
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court to change a child’s name from Olivia Gray Leatham to Peyton Liva Leona Scott.
The hearing will be on 04/07/2022 at 1:30 pm. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Date 02/24/2022.
Paige Trautwein,
Clerk of District Court
By: Barbara Beavers
Deputy Clerk of Court
