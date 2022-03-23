Hamilton Masons present First Responder Awards

On March 4, Hamilton’s Ionic Masonic Lodge #38 hosted the fifth annual First Responder Awards presentation to deserving individuals within the community who truly represent the best in all of us.

The presentation ceremony host was Masonic Lodge Past Master Dutch Brewer (who originated the tradition). Dutch reminded us all that this event is about the men and women who have given their time, disrupted their own family lives and placed themselves in jeopardy to help us survive our emergencies.

The ceremony was in Hamilton City Hall with Masonic Brothers of Ionic Lodge #38, the First Responder nominees, nominating officials, family members, co-workers and local dignitaries.

Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely recognized Patrolman Randy Eppinger for the Masonic First Responder award because of his professionalism, positive attitude and community involvement. Officer Eppinger joined Hamilton Police Department in 2011. The last 8 years he has served as the Hamilton Schools Resource Officer. He visits every school, every day, where he works closely with teachers and students to resolve issues as well as teaching safety and mentoring students. Twice selected as Ravalli Republic Hometown Hero through student nominations, he also volunteers for the Special Olympics, coaches the middle school football team and student E-sports gamers. Randy makes our community a better place.

Hamilton Volunteer Fire Chief Brad Mohn presented this years’ Masonic First Responder Award for his department to Frank Shambles. Frank was recognized for his loyalty, skill and commitment to the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department. Chief Mohn described Frank with apparent admiration as that quiet guy who sees and quietly solves problems. He has been on the Department since 2010. He is a professional mechanic in the community and has volunteered to helped maintain the emergency vehicles. Frank has been described as the quiet professional serving our community.

Montana Highway Patrol Detachment Supervisor, Sergeant Scott Bennett, presented this year’s Masonic First Responder Award to Trooper Andrew ‘Andy’ Barbera who has served since 2018 with commitment, compassion and integrity. Andy has made 85 DUI arrests in the local area… taking dangerously impaired drivers off the road and reducing senseless DUI tragedies. He has made hundreds of criminal charges to protect the safety and property of our citizens as well as a significant number of cases to remove illegal drugs and paraphernalia from our streets. Trooper Barbera has made our community a safer place.

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton presented the Masonic First Responder Award to Deputy Danielle ‘Dani’ Gingrich for her professionalism, positive attitude and consistent superior performance. Dani served as a Communications Specialist in the Ravalli County Sheriff’s 911 Center before being selected as a Deputy Sheriff. In response to critical shortages in recent months, she has worked extra shifts every week in the 911 Center training new personnel in addition to her regular patrol responsibilities. Sheriff Holton said “Dani is very deserving of the Excellence Award due to her extreme competence, reliability and willingness to give 100% effort to the safety of Ravalli County.” She is always the first to volunteer for any assignment or extra duty. We are so fortunate to have Dani’s dedication, experience and versatility serving our community.

Emergency Medical Services Director of Marcus Daly Hospital, William Torres, introduced Emergency Medical Technician Shae Gingerich for the Masonic First Responder award. Shae was the unanimous nominee by supervisors for his medical skills and commitment to grow in his profession. Torres commented that he always sees Shae training when not responding to emergency calls… his hands-on skills, practice and study have resulted in superior performance in emergency patient care. He started as an EMT and has risen to the Advanced EMT certification and is continuing to progress as an emergency medical professional. We are fortunate to have Shae helping our neighbors through their medical emergencies.

We hope that you find the opportunity to say “Thank you for your service!” to these remarkable men and women.