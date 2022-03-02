Hamilton Kmart to close this month

by Nathan Boddy

Unless you’ve got an upcoming trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico or Guam, your last chance to see a Kmart store is rapidly coming to an end. Hamilton Kmart, one of only five remaining Kmart stores in the continental United States, will be closing its doors forever this month.

Robert Davis, manager at the Hamilton store, has been with Kmart for 35 years. He says that while most of their 26 employees have something lined up for their future after the closing, they are okay with the decision and, “looking forward to moving on.” Davis himself has not made a final decision about what steps to take next.

The Hamilton Kmart’s closing marks a 33-year run for the location on the north end of town, where it stood unrivaled for years as the town’s only big box retailer. While Davis says that he is unaware of any decisions or plans with the property or the big box store itself, its closure leaves a tremendous opportunity for substantial redevelopment. The parcel which houses the Kmart store is located within the North Hamilton Urban Renewal District (NHURD), which was established by the City in 2018. The purpose of the NHURD, as spelled out in the ordinance, is specifically to “foster economic vitality through the redevelopment and revitalization,” within the district.

Davis says that he, “hopes everything works out,” and that, “The community has been really good to us for the last 33 years.” He says that the people of the Bitterroot Valley have done very well for Kmart and he hopes that Kmart did the same for the community.