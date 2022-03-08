Funds being raised for Stevensville family

On February 28, Stevensville area resident Heidi Sullivan was killed in an automobile accident on Three Mile Creek Road. Heidi and her husband Zach live in the Lone Rock area with their three children.

A2Z Personnel is collecting donations to help the family through the tough times ahead. Right now cash or checks can be dropped off at either of the A2Z locations in Stevensville or Hamilton. A memorial account has been set up at Clearwater Credit Union. All the money raised will go directly to the family to help cover funeral costs and to help this now single dad continue to raise his kids.

In addition, Cup of Joy Coffee, located at the Stevensville Junction, will be hosting a fundraiser on Friday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For every drink sold, a dollar will go directly to the family.

Come on Bitterroot, let’s give this family some much needed help!