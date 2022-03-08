MANAGING EDITOR – HIGH PLAINS NEWS. To oversee the editorial departments of three rural weekly newspapers in Grant and Imperial, Nebraska, and Holyoke, Colorado. Editor will take on role of editing one of the newspapers, while overseeing editors at the other two, maintain quality controls over editorial content, create and work with an editorial board, ensure timely reporting of news and sports at all three papers and promotional products, contribute occasional stories, and be an active presence in the community. 4-day, 36-hr work week, healthcare insurance, simple IRA retirement plan, generous paid time off, scheduling flexibility, company discounts, and more. Great opportunity for experienced editor or section editor/reporter with management experience seeking to grow their skill set. Veteran and new journalists encouraged to apply – will help train the right candidate. Submit resumé and brief cover letter to [email protected] Mullen Newspaper Company believes in the future of print and a successful candidate will too.

Share this: