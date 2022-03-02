Darby ends season in divisionals

by Scott Sacry

The Darby boys played Shields Valley in the first round of the Western C Divisional Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 24th, and lost a close game, 52-59. Cullin Duggan led with 15 points, Hooper Reed had 13, Preston Smith had 11, and Jackson Hundley added 9. This sent them to the loser out game on Friday morning where they played Charlo. This game went back and forth throughout, and Darby lost in a heartbreaker, 51-58. The two teams traded the lead in the fourth quarter, then, with 1:34 left in the game, Darby had the ball and trailed 51-52. Darby’s Hooper Reed drove to the basket and made the shot, but was called for an offensive foul. The 50/50 call was Hooper’s fifth foul and he was out of the game. Seconds later, Preston Smith also got his fifth foul and had to leave the game as well. Down two of their leaders, the rest of the Darby boys fought hard but fell short, losing to Charlo and ending their season.