By Archie L Thomas & Merry Schrumpf, Corvallis

What does a Florida nonprofit, unsubstantiated Ravalli county election fraud, out of state money, wasteful state spending and an untethered view of reality have in common? Theresa Manzella

Last week in Helena while the Secretary of State and Montana’s Clerks and Recorders implemented the complicated task of verifying a secure 2022 election process, Senator Manzella chaired a meeting in a downtown hotel to root out unsubstantiated fraud in Montana’s elections paid for in part by the “America Project”.1 What local corruption is senator Manzella focused on? Why is money from a Florida non-profit being spent in Montana? Who supplied the money?

To believe election fraud you have to believe our local Clerk and Recorder, her employees and your neighbors who served as volunteer election judges are all frauds. More over would not the commissioners and the sheriff have to be involved? She is incriminating not some national office holder but rather your neighbors and local officials you elected. Manzella demands a special legislative session to address fraud in the last Montana election where 70% of the contests were won by Republicans of her party? Was she elected illegitimately as a result? Why have not all elected Ravalli county office holders lined up behind her actions if valid or called her out? Where is the proof Theresa? The election was a year ago. I challenge Senator Manzella to publish Ravalli county or state election fraud evidence supported by third party sources and verifiable documentation.

Senator Manzella is using Florida money to influence Montanans to spend their money solving an unfounded election conspiracy against local residents and office holders grounded only in her untethered view of reality.

Her “Just say Whoa” campaign slogan should be replaced with “where’s the beef?”