To Republican leaders

By Rick Borden, Hamilton

To all federal and state Republican elected officials and our state Republican chairman,

The majority of you profess to being Christian, through your words, displays, and apparel. How proud you must be of your fellow Montanans who show their true patriotism using the shield of First Amendment rights.

Living in the Republican bastion of Ravalli County, I get to see many examples of this first-hand. Here are some I frequently observe: Let’s begin with flags – Trump – No More Bulls**t, Let’s Go Brandon, F*** Biden flowing from the back of pickups with, of course, an American flag proudly flying next to it and perhaps, for good measure, a confederate flag or the “Don’t Tread on Me”. And my favorite, hanging from an upper balcony deck on a house on Golf Course Road – F-American flag- American flag-K on the top line and Biden directly below on the second line. Or how about the window stickers and bumper stickers and t-shirts with these patriotic messages: F**k Biden, Let’s Go Brandon, or this one, FJB.

What wonderful examples to set for our kids and grandkids, isn’t it super that our youth as young as first or second grade can read and get to experience these “patriotic” ideas and messages?

I don’t want to be accused of being unfair though, so if you patriots have proof of similar derogatory paraphernalia being used against Republicans, then the same holds true for Democratic officials who look the other way.