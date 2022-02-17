Storage Unit Sale – Belanger

LEGAL NOTICE

Sandrow Belanger, Notice is now given, that pursuant to the provisions of MC 70-6-601, Et. Seq., and the contract you signed, the contents of your storage unit is now subject to an operator’s lien. Unless the accruing balance is paid in full, and all contents removed from the unit, before 12 Noon, February 25, 2022, the contents of the storage unit will be removed and sold at Fairgrounds Road RV & Mini Storage, 350 Old Corvallis Road, Hamilton, MT 59840, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

BS 2-16-22