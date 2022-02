NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Notice is hereby given to the person hereinafter named and to whom it may concern. For enforcement of a lien in the amount of $450, Venture West Storage, LLC, located at 1008 Hwy 93 N. Victor, MT, 59875, will sell the contents of storage unit C-5, occupied by Rebecca Phillips, at auction to the highest bidder. Auction will be held at Venture West Storage, unit C-5, on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

BS 2/9