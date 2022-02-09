Notice to Creditors – Maus

Daniel Browder, Esq.
Browder Law, PLLC
217 North 3rd Street, Suite J
Hamilton, MT 59840
Telephone: (406) 361-3677
Email: [email protected]
Attorney for Gordan H. Maus
MONTANA TWENTY FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF DONALD M. MAUS,
Deceased.
Cause No. DP-22-14
Department No. 1
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must either be mailed to the Personal Representative, Gordon H. Maus, return receipt requested, c/o Browder Law PLLC, 217 North Third Street, Suite J, Hamilton, MT, 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 24th day of January, 2022.
Daniel Browder, Attorney for P.R.
217 N. 3rd Street, Ste J
Hamilton, Montana 59840
Gordon H. Maus, Personal Representative
BS 2/2, 2/9, 2/16
