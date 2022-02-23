Lone Rock School to consider K-ready program

The Lone Rock School District is exploring the option of providing enhanced educational opportunities to students who are 4 years old in a K-Ready program. Community meetings are planned in March and April to provide information, explore options and solicit community input regarding a potential program. At their February meeting, the Lone Rock Trustees approved policy 3100, which provides the option for this type of early education programming.

Lone Rock Superintendent Dr. Robert DoBell brought the possibility of K-Ready programming to the board, along with a plan to engage with community members. “We believe early childhood education may be an important service for Lone Rock children. Particularly considering some of the barriers that might exist for families in accessing these services, whether they are: availability, cost or for other reasons. If there is a need that we can meet, we should explore options.”

Two meetings are planned to provide information and get community input:

▪ Thursday, March 3, 6:30pm – 7:30pm

▪ Thursday, April 7, 6:30pm – 7:30pm

Both meetings will be held in the multi-purpose room in the elementary school.