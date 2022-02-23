Higherground Brewing Company helps fund Hamilton fire station

by Nathan Boddy

There were a lot of smiles and cheers at Higher Ground Brewery on Friday, June 18th as the brewery unveiled its new ‘Backdraft Imperial Red IPA.’ On hand for the unveiling was Hamilton Mayor Dominic Farrenkopf, Councilor Dan Mitchell and Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brad Mohn. Alongside were many of the volunteer firemen who also came to satisfy their thirst, while lending support to the upcoming construction of a new fire station for the City of Hamilton.

Mayor Farrenkopf explains that, “We’re building a new fire hall and are trying to do it as economically as possible. One of those ways is getting help with community fundraising.” In light of that desire, he explains that, “Counselor Dan Mitchell had an idea of approaching one of the local breweries.” After a visit with Fire Chief Mohn, the owners of Higherground Brewing Company were quick to get behind the idea.

Mayor Farrenkopf graciously offered to buy the first round, but of course, the long term hope is that residents stop on by and do their part to fund this important long-term resource. As mentioned by Mayor Farrenkopf, “There are a lot of ways to give, and this is one fun way to enjoy a good beverage while you’re raising money for the fire hall.”

Joel Connolly, Manager and Assistant Brewer, says that they have brewed about 16 kegs of the new IPA, so it’s not certain how long supplies will last. One thing for sure, however, is that all of the proceeds, which amount to a few dollars for each serving, will go toward the new fire station.

When asked to describe the flavor of the IPA, Connolly says, “It’s a little sweet, and not overly bitter.” At 8% ABV, he says that it is strong. “Like the firemen.”