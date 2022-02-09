Hearing on Name Change – Bowman

Montana 21 Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Mary Ann Bowman
Cause No.: DV-22-18
Dept. No.: 1
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Mary-Ann Elizabeth Bowman to Mary-Ann Elizabeth Sontag. The hearing will be on 03/16/2022 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Date: 02/01/2022
Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Janenne Sorenson
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 2/9, 2/16, 2/23, 3/2
