Hearing on Name Change – Bowman

Montana 21 Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Mary Ann Bowman

Cause No.: DV-22-18

Dept. No.: 1

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Mary-Ann Elizabeth Bowman to Mary-Ann Elizabeth Sontag. The hearing will be on 03/16/2022 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Date: 02/01/2022

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Janenne Sorenson

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 2/9, 2/16, 2/23, 3/2