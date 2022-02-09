Hearing on Name Change – Beane

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT RAVALLI COUNTY

IN RE THE APPLICATION OF KELLY JEAN GRIMES

FOR CHANGE OF NAME TO KELLY JEAN BEANE.

Dept. No.: 2

Cause No.: DV-22-26

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

Notice is hereby given that a hearing on the Petitioner’s Notice of Name Change from Kelly Jean Beane to Kelly Jean Grimes will be held on the 10th day of March 2022, at 1:30 P.M. in the Courtroom of the above-named Court, at which time all interested persons may appear and object.

DATED this 1st day of February, 2022.

POST & LEBSOCK, PLLC

Del M. Post, Esq. Attorney for Petitioner

