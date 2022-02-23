Hamilton girls win Southwest A title

by Scott Sacry

The Hamilton girls met top-seeded Dillon in the Southwestern A Championship Game on Saturday night in Dillon. Hamilton lost both times they played Dillon during the regular season. This night would prove to be a different story, as the Lady Broncs played inspired and won in a surprisingly lopsided contest, 43-23. In previous match-ups, Hamilton struggled to break Dillon’s full court pressure, but they handled it with ease in this game. More impressive was Hamilton’s overall team defense. After three quarters, Hamilton held Dillon’s high powered offense to only seven points, including only one point in the third quarter. Dillon finally found their range in the fourth, scoring 16, but Hamilton matched that total to secure the win and the Southwestern A title. Hamilton’s Taryn Searle had a terrific night, scoring 19 points, including four momentum-changing 3-pointers. Layne Kearns played a steady all-around game and had 12 points, Taylor McCarthy had six, and Lavana Wetzel added four. The Hamilton girls faced East Helena in the first round on Thursday, and used a suffocating defense to win, 40-21. Layne Kearns led with 17 points, Taryn Searle had 12, and Lexi Brenneman added four. In Friday’s semifinal game they faced a tough Butte Central squad. They built an 11-point lead at halftime and held on for a 44-40 victory. Kearns led with 10 points, Lavana Wetzel added nine, and Searle added seven.

Hamilton will face Polson in the Western A Divisional Tournament in Hamilton on Thursday, Feb. 24th at 2 pm. Hamilton won 53-29 when the two teams played on Dec. 16th.

The Hamilton boys finished fourth in districts and earned a trip to divisionals. They had a busy weekend, playing four total games, and making it to the consolation game. In that game they played a solid Frenchtown team and fell, 50-56. The game was tied 37-37 after three quarters, but Frenchtown took over down the stretch for the victory. Tyson Rostad led with 15 points, Asher Magness had 14, and Eli Taylor added 11. Hamilton faced Corvallis in the first round on Thursday, Feb. 17th, and Hamilton won handily, 67-44. Hamilton had lost to Corvallis 41-55 on Feb. 8th, but Hamilton looked like a different team in this game. They came out more aggressive and confident, and dominated the game. Asher Magness led Hamilton with 23 points, Cole Dickemore had 16, and Eli Taylot added 11. In Friday’s semifinal game, the Broncs played top-seeded Dillon and lost in a defensive struggle, 30-43. Eli Taylor had 14 points, Tyson Rostad had nine, and Asher Magness added five. This loss put them in the loser-out game on Saturday morning against East Helena, a game Hamilton won 65-46. Magness led with 24 points, Cole Dickemore had 13, and Tyson Rostad and Eli Taylor added 10 each. Hours later on Saturday the Broncs fell to Frenchtown in the consolation game.

The Broncs play Polson in the Western A Divisional Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 24th in Hamilton at 5 p.m. Hamilton beat Polson 56-52 when the two teams played on Dec 16th.

Stevensville

The Stevensville girls had a busy weekend at districts, playing four total games. The Lady Yellowjackets played strong and finished in 4th place,

earning a trip to divisionals next week. In the consolation game on Saturday, Feb. 19th, they faced Butte Central, losing 25-39. They played tough defense, but weren’t able to generate enough offense to win. Claire Hutchison led with 10 points, Shilo Lampi had five, and Lexy Perez added four. On Thursday, they played Frenchtown in the first round. They looked energized and won convincingly, 45-34. Claire Hutchison led with 17 points, Shilo Lampi had 12, and Dawson Brewer added five. In Friday’s semifinal game they played top-seeded Dillon and lost, 25-54. Lexy Perez led with seven points, Shilo Lampi had six, and Claire Hutchison added five. This sent them to Saturday morning’s loser out game, where they met Corvallis, a team that beat them the previous week. But the Lady ‘Jackets looked like a different team and controlled the game throughout, winning, 45-29. Claire Hutchison led the scoring with 14 points, Cambree Praast had eight, and Lexy Perez added six.

The Stevensville girls play Columbia Falls in the Western A Divisional Tournament in Hamilton on Thursday at 8 p.m.

The Stevensville boys played eventual champion Butte Central in Dillon on Thursday in the first round of districts and lost, 22-50. Stevensville was tough on defense, holding the powerful Maroon offense to 50 total points, but they didn’t generate enough offense to keep it close. Lorenzo Grazzani and Tad Tackes each had six points, and Kellan Beller added five. In Friday’s loser out game, Stevensville played East Helena and lost 39-48, ending their season. Kellan Beller led the scoring with 15 points, Gracen Travino had nine, and Lorenzo Grazzani had seven.

Corvallis

The Corvallis boys played Hamilton in the first round of districts on Thursday, Feb. 17th, and lost, 67-44. Corvallis beat Hamilton, 55-41, on Feb 8th, but this game took a different path. Corvallis fell behind 6-24 after the first quarter and never recovered. Aaron Powell led the Blue Devils with 20 points, Donovan Potter had 11, and Dillon Potter added 5. This loss put them in the loser-out game on Saturday morning where they faced a tough Frenchtown squad. They trailed 25-37 at halftime and couldn’t make a comeback, losing, 36-53, ending their season. Donovan Potter led with 10 points, David Broch had nine, and Ryan Hutchinson added five.

The Corvallis girls played a strong Butte Central team in the opening round of districts on Thursday. They fell behind 27-10 at halftime and couldn’t close the gap, losing 30-57. Madeline Gilder led with six points, and Alina Brown, Laurie Davidson, and Erika Jessop each added four. In Friday’s loser out game, Corvallis defeated East Helena in a close match, 43-39. The game was tied 39-39 with under a minute left when Madeline Gilder sank four straight free throws to ice the victory. Gilder led the scoring with 18 points, Tahnee Lewis had eight, and Tylin Sorenson added five. This put them in another loser-out game on Saturday morning where they played Stevensville, a team they beat in overtime the previous week. Corvallis struggled to score early and fell down by 15 points at halftime. They couldn’t claw their way back into the game and lost, 29-45, ending their season. Madeline Gilder led with 13 points, Alina Brown had five, and Tahnee Lewis and Farah Wyche each added four.