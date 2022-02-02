Darwin’s world

By Jim Hamilton, Florence

Boy, that Ivermectin drug seems to be in the news all the time. So because I worked for the Pharma Company that helped develop this product, I thought I’d mention a few facts about where it’s being used appropriately and not so appropriately.

Ivomec (Agri-Mectin) was discovered in the early 1970s from a soil sample near a Japanese golf course (Fore!). It is an effective drug that’s used to treat certain parasitic infections in animals and later in humans, against a parasite that causes River Blindness. Unfortunately, it’s also wrongfully promoted for use by parasites looking to extract money from gullible people during a pandemic.

The Darwin Awards Society is a facetious organization that was formed to recognize individuals or groups who contribute to human evolution by selecting themselves out of the gene pool through their actions. The society is having a field day right now honoring those who are misusing Ivermectin, Clorox, hydroxychloroquine, urotherapy (‘herbal pee’) or acquired immunity (No-Vax) therapy.

There’s no reason for vaccines or masking in this group. They know what they’re doing. Yep.

I guess they feel that there isn’t a need to believe any of those “pointy-head” infectious disease specialists like Anthony Fauci or even one of our own highly respected researchers, Marshall Bloom, from the Rocky Mountain Research facility in Hamilton. These so-called experts are wrong most of the time I hear.

Rumor has it that a film crew from the Darwin Group will be visiting our fine community soon to do a documentary smartly disguised as a Covid-19 “Yellowstone” spin- off. I sure hope they can find enough extras or background actors to work with.