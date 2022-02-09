BitterRoot Bus grant hearing

PUBLIC NOTICE

BitterRoot Bus and MR TMA of Missoula is applying for our annual 5311 grant from the Montana Department of Transportation. Due to recently enacted federal legislation, BitterRoot Bus is required to develop a community Transportation Coordination Plan.

BitterRoot Bus and MR TMA is required to hold public hearings in order to give all citizens the opportunity to review and comment on the proposed plan. Public hearing is set up for February 22, 2022 at 310 Old Corvallis Rd. Conference Room at 10 AM.

Proposed plans are available for review at:

BitterRoot Bus, 310 Old Corvallis Rd, Hamilton, MT

7484,. Ask For: Sharna

MRTMA

2820 South Higgins, Missoula, MT

327-8707, Ask For: Lyn

Any questions call either of the above phone numbers.

BS 2/9, 2/16