Between the Worlds serving community’s needs

by Nathan Boddy

Hamilton, Montana is unique for many reasons, but one is the indisputable fact that it is comprised of people with roots in many different backgrounds, cultures, regions and spiritual beliefs. Perhaps that is why Between The Worlds has been able to call 205 Main Street home for fourteen years.

“We consider ourselves a new-age metaphysical gift shop,” says joint owner, Dennis Kelvie. “We carry everything from books and crystals to incense, sage, and jewelry. We also have the largest apothecary in the valley.”

Trevor Kelvie, who began as an employee of Between the Worlds before ultimately purchasing the business, describes the retail establishment this way: “If you’re looking for gifts that you couldn’t find anywhere else, especially if you’re looking for something that has more of a spiritual lean to it, we are your people.”

Beyond just its offerings, however, the owners of Between The Worlds like to think of their shop as serving a need of the community. While some of its merchandise might be similar to items found in locations such as Butterfly Herbs or Rockin’ Rudy’s in Missoula, the Hamilton business plays a different role for some locals. “A lot of people consider ‘Between The Worlds’ to be their safe space,” says Trevor Kelvie. “This is a place where a lot of people come in to talk about their spirituality. They can believe what they believe and not feel judged.”

She adds that, “We’re not a church. We’re not here to preach to people. Our goal is to meet the needs of the community and what people are looking for.”

Dennis and Trevor express strong ties with the Bitterroot Valley and its residents, a fitting attitude for people whose business quite literally focuses upon the spiritual well-being of others. Ironically, however, their business has recently been the recipient of an attempted smear campaign, conducted by a self-proclaimed prophet, whose tactics have included large scale posting of fliers on public utility poles throughout Hamilton. While these attempts have garnered the attention of the Hamilton Police Department, they have done little to dampen Trevor’s spirit of service, and her acceptance of others.

“Instead of fighting other people on their beliefs, we prefer accepting and learning from other people… finding common ground,” she says. “That’s a lot of what this store is about: embracing diversity.”

Other businesses and residents of Hamilton have taken notice, and what began as one man’s attempt to sow division and fear has turned into action for greater unity within Hamilton. One area business is offering a ‘bounty’ for the removed fliers in the form of a cookie and a high five, while another event has been planned for Sunday, February 27th from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on both sides of Main Street. ‘The ‘Root For Each Other’ event is being described as an event for anyone, “who is interested in spreading the spirit of peace, love and community.” The event host, Melissa Ryan, encourages people to bring a sign that represents inclusivity and tolerance, and asks that people understand that the event is not for political discourse or to air grievances over the pandemic.

Ultimately, the owners of Between The Worlds are glad to see the support the community has given them. Dennis says, “A lot of people have reached out and been very supportive, not only against what he is doing but also to reach out and say thank you for what we are doing.” He smiles while he adds that they look forward to being here for the next 14 years as well.