Victim of ski accident fatality identified

Ravalli County Sheriff / Coroner Steve Holton identified the victim of a skiing accident at Lost Trail Ski Area last week as 25-year-old William Benjamin Brown of Colorado.

Sheriff Holton said the victim was located Friday during Search and Rescue operations when the man did not return last Thursday afternoon. The Ravalli County and Lemhi County, ID Coroners Offices are working together on the investigation. An autopsy by the Montana Division Of Forensic Science Division confirmed the man died due to hypothermia. The manner of death has been determined to be an accident, and will be certified by the Lemhi County Coroner.

The victim was found out of bounds on the Idaho side of the divide by Lost Trail Ski Patrol. Sheriff Holton said the man had left his group of friends, and was skiing alone at the time he went missing.

Sheriff Holton said this case is sad reminder to recreationists to ski with a friend, and to stay inbounds when enjoying the ski season.

The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office again thanked Lost Trail Ski Patrol, Ravalli County Search and Rescue, and Two Bear Air for their efforts during the mission.