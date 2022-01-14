Search underway for missing skier at Lost Trail

1-14-22

Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton said a search is under way for a 25-year-old man from Colorado, who has been missing from the Lost Trail Ski area since yesterday. Sheriff Holton said the man did not meet his ski party yesterday afternoon, at which time Lost Trail Ski Patrol began searching for the man.

Ravalli County Search and Rescue responded to the ski area, and searched until the early morning hours with the help of a LifeFlight helicopter and using a thermal imaging drone. The search resumed at daylight this morning, with about twenty searchers in the area today, including Ravalli County Search and Rescue, Lost Trail Ski Patrol and personnel, and members of the missing man’s ski party.

People recreating in the Lost Trail area are asked to be aware of this situation and notify the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office and/or Lost Trail Ski Patrol if they observe any indication of where the man might have been. Search and Rescue has set up an incident command post at Lost Trail to coordinate the search and receive information.