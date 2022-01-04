RFQ – Victor Sewer Improvements

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS FOR ENGINEERING SERVICES FOR VICTOR WASTEWATER IMPROVEMENTS

The Victor Sewer District is seeking a Statement of Qualifications from a professional firm for wastewater collection and treatment systems engineering, planning and grant administration services for potential system improvements at the District’s wastewater facilities.

For a Request for Qualifications Package which includes the Scope of Services; Submission Requirements; Selection Process; RFQ Schedule and Deadline for Submission of Qualifications, or if you have any questions, please contact Sonja Kearney, Office Manager at [email protected]

