Notice to Creditors – Audrey A. Hobbs

Naomi J. Cheeney

Cheeney Law, PLLC

PO Box 212

Hamilton, MT 59840

Phone: (406) 363-9060

Attorney for Co-Personal Representatives

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

AUDREY A. HOBBS,

Deceased.

Case No.: DP-22-04

Dept. No. 1

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed Co-Personal Representatives of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the Decedent are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Jeanette Pliley, Arlene K. Bailey or Connie L. Lawrence, the Co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at Cheeney Law, PLLC, PO Box 212, Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above-entitled Court.

DATED this 6th day of January 2022.

/s/ Jeanette Pliley, Co-Personal Representative

/s/ Arlene K. Bailey, Co-Personal Representative

/s/ Connie L. Lawrence, Co-Personal Representative

BS 1/12, 1/19, 1/26