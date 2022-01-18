New Hamilton police chief settling into job

by Nathan Boddy

Hamilton’s newest Chief of Police, Steve Snavely, says that he’s always felt the need to serve, and that his career in law enforcement has been a great way to do so. The longtime Hamilton police officer was sworn in on December 30th before a crowded room at the Hamilton Justice Center. As he passed the baton to Snavely, outgoing police Chief, Ryan Oster, said, “There is nobody I would rather pass this badge on to than this guy right here.”

Steve Snavely has spent his entire law enforcement career with the Hamilton Police Department, and during his tenure has served in every capacity within the department. He was hired as a reserve officer in 1996, and full-time officer in October of 1998. While he appreciates the excitement of his profession, Snavely, a Navy Veteran, says his outlook on the importance of policing a community boils down to service.

“I’ve always been one who feels like we need to serve and that we always need to get back to our community.”

While policing has been under increased scrutiny in many parts of the United States in recent years, Chief Snavely says that serving in

the Bitterroot Valley has been exceptional. “I think we, in the state of Montana and especially in Ravalli County, serve in the greatest place because we have the backing and support of the community. I don’t go anywhere where we are not thanked for doing our jobs.”

The importance of having a good connection between a police department and the community it serves is something that Snavely recognizes, and recalls from his own training. He points out that new officers are required to make introductions within the community in order to foster a ‘community policing,’ network, as well as to build trust between officers and the public.

“‘Providing professional police services through a fair, impartial and community oriented approach,’ is part of our mission statement,” he says, adding, “We want to treat those that we interact with with the same respect that we want to get back. That’s the way it should be everywhere, really. I think we do a good job at that, and I think that’s why we have such great support in our community.”

As Chief Snavely settles into his new position, he acknowledges that growth in the area is likely the largest concern for his department. Ultimately, however, his goal is to have his officers be present, on the street and in the public eye as much as possible.

“We get into this job to get out on the streets and interacting with people, but a large amount of the time is spent on the computer typing our reports,” he said. “The more I can do to get my officers back out on the streets, the better it is for the community.”