Mary Agnes Rodrigues, 99, passed away due to natural causes on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at the Bitterroot Health Daly Hospital. She was born on September 2, 1922, in Wappingers Falls, New York, to Vincent and Anna (Paino) Birkenmeyer.

On November 3, 1951, she married Jose Rodrigues in Bridgeport, CT. She and her siblings spent a lot of their growing up years in an orphanage in upstate New York. After leaving there, she worked for many years as a waitress and as a factory worker. Mary and her husband followed her children to Hawaii and made that their home for a while.

Mary enjoyed playing BINGO for years and then the Bingo scratch-off tickets later in life. When she was young, she loved to jitterbug and listen to big band music. She loved watching movies. Her favorites were Mrs. Doubtfire and Sister Act. She loved watching scary movies with her great-granddaughter, Sofia. Mary loved the dying art of tatting. The last handkerchief she tatted was for her granddaughter Tara. She also loved going to the casino, playing word-find puzzles, and drawing poinsettias on her correspondence.

Mary lived for her family; they were the most important thing to her. She loved them dearly and always enjoyed having them around. Her favorite sayings, which she called “proverbs,” actually came from her husband. Her favorite was “This too shall pass.” She was a wisecracker, always making jokes and making her family laugh. She loved her hugs, pinching noses, and giving kisses. She attributed her longevity to taking vitamins that she called “dope.” Mary was loved by so many people in so many different places.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her husband, Jose Rodrigues.

Mary is survived by her children: Linda Temple of Hamilton, MT; Joseph Rodrigues of Corvallis, MT; Vincent Rodrigues of Tacoma, WA; and John Rodrigues of Victor, MT. Tara Leilani Nichols and Sofia Rodrigues of Washington, NC; Charlene Rodrigues and Janel Murray of Phoenix, AZ; Levi Rodrigues of Tacoma, WA; John Donner of Republic, ID; Carol Ann Andrufski of Kennewick, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 29, 2022, 1 p.m., at the Victor Community Church, 258 S. Martin St., Victor, with Pastor Tim Hancock officiating. A reception will follow immediately at the Victor Community Church.

The family suggests memorials go to a charity of your choice.