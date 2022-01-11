Hearing on Name Change – Amanda Marie Howard

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Amanda Marie Howard

Cause No.: DV-41-2021-0000443-NC

Dept. No.: 2

Notice of Hearing on Name Change

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Amanda Marie Howard to Amanda Marie Martinez. The hearing will be on 02/10/2022 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.

Date: January 3, 2022

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Barbara Beavers

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 1/12, 1/19, 1/26, 2/2