Hearing on Name Change – Amanda Marie Howard

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Amanda Marie Howard
Cause No.: DV-41-2021-0000443-NC
Dept. No.: 2
Notice of Hearing on Name Change
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Amanda Marie Howard to Amanda Marie Martinez. The hearing will be on 02/10/2022 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the Courthouse in Ravalli County.
Date: January 3, 2022
Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Barbara Beavers
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 1/12, 1/19, 1/26, 2/2
