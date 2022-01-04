Folks need to investigate more and help folks locally

by Don Lorenzen, Stevensville

I read two opinions recently from Heather C-R, and Mary F-T. I felt they raised well-intended needs. I question several from the latter, Mary, her sarcastic disparagement for giving reducing free child education, affordable housing, etc. I paid for my college. My parents survived raising 5 kids without Federal assistance. Morals in the USA have been corrupted by ‘free’ money. It is not free $, it is money redistributed by leaders violating the US Constitution to buy power. It has occurred for decades and with $30T in debt, it must stop! Govt should not do everything. In the past neighbors helped one another.

Where in the US Constitution for our Federalist Republic are these deemed legal? They are not. Solution, change the constitution, don’t use a simple [temporary] majority in the congress to by-pass it! Myself, in the past 50+ years have seen the Fed govt explode. All they do is skim off overhead for themselves [Obama raised all their pay in his terms], then send less to the states.

Hate Trump? Aside from select news, it appears your sources do not tell facts: Trump managed to create energy independence, low gas prices, brought back manufacturing, had China on their heels. Many days we heard of companies coming back to America to produce goods previously made in Asia. We had the lowest unemployment rate in fifty years, minority unemployment lowest on record. The middle class was raised to new heights. Incomes rose in every metro area. The bottom 50% of American households saw a 40% rise in net worth. Small business confidence saw highs never seen before.

Juxtapose that with what you had to see in the past 12 months! Open borders, illegals invading the US, military cuts [now China & Russia, even N Korea threatening others], rampant inflation on fuel & food!

Lastly, explore facts. What’s in the BBB bill, and not reported? The US govt is to provide 50% of the salary of all media people! Govt paying them? Hmm. No, that will never affect bias in reporting on stories?! 80,000+ IRS employees to explore all US citizens taxes, now and in past years. Not just the 650 billionaires in the US. They want the Fed govt to take over elections, NOT require IDs. Ha! Many blue states require a stupid vaccine passport, but no ID! Recall that the US Constitution require elections to be run by the states. Again, trying to bypass the law of the land that they all swore to uphold! BBB would be hugely inflationary, per the CBO!

In the past 20-25 years, both parties have been guilty of violations, and here we are. I implore folks with closed minds to try a news source they’ve avoided. Mary, Fascism awaits…yes. After all the lockdowns, projected more vaccine passports, etc., it will not come from a republic govt oriented leader, but from the current Dem/Communist/Socialist power-hungry government in control.

The highest per capita income in the US? 1950’s it was Detroit making cars. Then thru 2010 it was LA and Silicon Valley, making computers & software. Know where it is now? Since 2010, Washington DC where they make nothing but laws and regulations!

I watch many news outlets, from CNN, MSNBC, CBS to Fox News and Newsmax. I see stories that some of them do not report, or do not explain well. I suggest you try the same, be open-minded and help save our republic.