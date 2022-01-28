Covid test kids to be available at five locations

RAVALLI COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

COVID-19 UPDATE

1-28-22

Ravalli County has received its first shipment COVID-19 test kits from Montana Department of Health and Human Services. Kits will be processed and delivered to five participating locations in the valley. It’s important to note, Ravalli County Public Health will not be among the distribution sites. Public Health will continue to utilize the county office for vaccination services. Below are the locations and times of operation where home tests are available.

Ravalli Family Medicine: 411 West Main Street Hamilton, Monday through Friday 9am to 4pm.

Bitterroot Valley Urgent Care: 1230 North First Street Hamilton, Monday, Friday 9am to 4pm, Saturday & Sunday 10am to 2pm

Bitterroot Health Convenient Care location 1200 Westwood Drive Hamilton, Monday through Sunday 7am to 6pm

Lifespan Family Medicine: 715 Main Street Stevensville Monday through Friday 9am to 4pm

Florence Family Medicine: 5549 Old Highway 99 Florence, Monday through Friday 9am to 4pm

Public Health is hoping to have the kits distributed to participating locations by Monday, January 31st. Some kits have been delivered to Bitterroot Health Convenient Care and will be available this weekend. For additional sites visit the state website at http://hometest.mt.gov/ . Residents with questions in Ravalli County can email public health at [email protected].

Public Health would like to thank those participating locations for their dedication to the health and safety of community and supporting the public health motto to Prevent, Promote and Protect.