County offices being reorganized

The Ravalli County Commissioners have approved a resolution of intent to realign the structure of local government offices by repealing the consolidation of the County Auditor’s office with the County Attorney’s Office and instead, through a complex process, consolidating the County Auditor’s office with that of the Clerk of District Court and consolidating the office of Public Administrator with the County Attorney’s office.

Deputy County Attorney Clay Leland described the process to the Commissioners explaining that currently the office of Public Administrator is not associated with any other office in the county. As a result, he said, any time there is a court case involving that office the County Attorney’s office must first be appointed by the court to represent the administration. He said the new arrangement of offices will resolve that issue, but it will take some time to accomplish it.

The first step would be to place the consolidation of the County Attorney’s office with that of Public Administrator on the general election ballot in 2022. If approved, it would become effective Jan. 1, 2023.

The next step would be taken when the Clerk of District Court comes up for election in 2024. At that time, the position of Clerk of District Court will be combined with that of County Auditor on the ballot. This consolidation would become effective January 1, 2025 when the newly elected Clerk of District Court/Auditor takes office.

Finally, the 1988 resolution consolidating the Auditor’s office with the County Attorney’s office would then be repealed effective December 31, 2024 with the new arrangement becoming effective the next day, that is January 1, 2025.

Following two publications of the resolution of intent, a public hearing will be scheduled to consider final adoption of the new resolution.