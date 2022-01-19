Comment sought on BitterRoot Bus proposal

Public Notice

This is to notify all interested parties that BitterRoot Bus is applying for $ 155,423.00 under the Section 5311 Program for the Federal Transit Administration entitled “Financial Assistance for Other than Urbanized Areas,” administered by the Montana Department of Transportation. Funding will be used for operating expenses associated with providing transportation services to the general public within Ravalli County, Montana. BitterRoot Bus will also be receiving $ 35,164.00 in matching TransAde funding. MRTMA of Missoula is also applying for $168,153.00 under section 5311 as well as $81,014.00 in CMAQ funds. As well MRTMA (I Ride) will be requesting vehicles, anyone wishing to comment on this proposal should send comments within 30 days to: BitterRoot Bus, 310 Old Corvallis Rd., Hamilton, MT 59840.

BS 1/19