The strategic planning sessions are held in public board meetings and the public is invited to attend. Meeting dates are scheduled for 7:00pm in the Building “D” Choir room on January 19, 2022, February 16, 2022, March 16, 2022, April 20, 2022, May 18, 2022, and June 15, 2022. A list of these dates is also available on the Stevensville School District website at https://stevensvilleschools.org under the “School Board” tab.

