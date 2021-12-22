Stevi school superintendent leaving at end of school year

Dr. Bob Moore, Stevensville School District Superintendent, will be leaving the district at the end of June 2022. He asked the board of trustees to let him out of his contract one year early and they agreed. In a letter to the board, Moore outlined his reasons for wanting to leave early, mainly to be closer to his wife and family. Moore said he and his wife will have been living apart for the past seven years and “it’s time for me to be closer to home.”

“We have accomplished major goals with expansion of programs, improvement of assessment scores, passage of technology levies, passage of building bonds, remodels of schools and a variety of positive landmarks,” Moore wrote in his letter.

“In 2019, I made a promise to the Board of Trustees I would stay with the school through the construction project as a result of the passage of both a high school and elementary school construction bonds. These projects are scheduled to conclude in the spring of 2022. The duties of the superintendency, bond passage, and construction were exciting and enjoyable. In contrast, the COVID-19 issues have added a layer of complexity to the job that has been difficult for everyone in the District, including myself.”